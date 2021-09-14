iHeartRadio
Tampon Tuesday

Carlingwood Shopping Centre presents MOVE 100’s Tampon Tuesday.

There is a growing need for feminine hygiene products in our communities.

They are the most requested… yet least donated items at local food banks.

MOVE 100 needs your help to change that.

Until October 5th bring a donation of tampons or pads to Carlingwood Shopping Centre to help the Ottawa Food Bank.

Tampon Tuesday. Providing dignity one box at a time.

Presented by Carlingwood Shopping Centre - your community shopping centre for shopping, dining, activities, and more!

