New Brand New Vision

"The National Gallery of Canada invites you to explore the deeper meaning of it’s new brand image, inspired by Indigenous ways of knowing and being and the word Ankosé, which emerged from collaborations with Algonquin elders from the unceded territory the Gallery is located on. Ankosé means 'everything is connected'. It reflects The National Gallery’s commitment to continue working with Indigenous Communities to learn what decolonization really looks like. Elder Albert Dumont, poet, storyteller, speaker, traditional Algonquin teacher and member of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, Maniwaki, Quebec, wrote a poem for the Gallery to illustrate the meaning of Ankosé. He narrates it beautifully in NGC's new brand video which you can view at gallery.ca Here Katherine Dines checks in with Denise Siele from the National Gallery Of Canada for more on what this exciting news means.