What's New At The Gallery Oct 27 - 31

Every week Katherine Dines checks in with Denise Siele at The National Gallery Of Canada for highlights of all the fun you can have with family and friends. Did you know Thursday nights are FREE for everyone at the National Gallery Of Canada! 5-8pm. The National Gallery also offers anytime free admission to Indigenous Peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Métis). Anyone accompanying a person with a disability and children ages 11 and under may also visit The National Gallery for free. You’re still required to reserve a time stamped ticket in advance.