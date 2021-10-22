What's New At The Gallery Oct 27 - 31
Every week Katherine Dines checks in with Denise Siele at The National Gallery Of Canada for highlights of all the fun you can have with family and friends. Did you know Thursday nights are FREE for everyone at the National Gallery Of Canada! 5-8pm. The National Gallery also offers anytime free admission to Indigenous Peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Métis). Anyone accompanying a person with a disability and children ages 11 and under may also visit The National Gallery for free. You’re still required to reserve a time stamped ticket in advance.
-
What's New At The Gallery Oct 20-24Every week Katherine Dines checks in with Denise Siele from The National Galley Of Canada to hear about all the exciting new exhibits and installations your family and friends can have fun exploring together.
-
What's New At The Gallery Oct 13-17Every week Katherine Dines checks in with Denise Siele from The National Gallery to learn about all the fun you can have. Watch to hear about the newest exhibition.
-
What's New At The Gallery Oct 6 -10Did you know there is a brand new space at The National Gallery Of Canada? Very refreshing. Every week, Katherine Dines catches up with Denise Siele from The National Gallery to learn about all the exciting new exhibits, installations and activities.
-
What's New At The Gallery Sep 29 - Oct 3Every week Katherine Dines is joined by Denise Siele from The National Gallery Of Canada to hear highlights of all the fun you can have exploring The National Gallery. Find out when you can visit for FREE including Thursday, September 30th, The National Day For Truth And Reconciliation.
-
What's New at the Gallery September 22-26When was your last adventure with The National Gallery Of Canada? Every week Katherine Dines shares highlights of what's new as she catches up with Denise Siele from The National Gallery.
-
What's New at the Gallery September 15 - 19When was your last adventure with The National Gallery Of Canada? Every week Katherine Dines chats with Denise Siele from The National Gallery to hear about all the exciting new highlights. This week she's teasing the return of guided tours.
-
What's New at the Gallery September 8-13Have you explored The National Gallery Of Canada recently. Every week Katherine Dines highlights all the exciting new exhibits, installations and activities. Denise Siele of The National Gallery joins her for a chat about planning your next fun adventure!
-
What's New at he Gallery August 25-30This week, Senior Communications Manager, Denise Siele is putting emphasis on Rembrandt In Amsterdam: Creativity & Competition. The clock is ticking. You only have until September 6th to check it out.
-
What's New At The Gallery - August 18-23Denise Siele, Senior Communications Manager, shares new initiatives at The Gallery that will enhance your experience. Remember to book your time stamped ticket in advance. The Gallery is now open Wednesday through Monday 9:30 am - 5pm & on Thursdays 9:30 - 8pm with free admission between 5 and 8pm. gallery.ca