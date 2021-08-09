What's New At The National Gallery - August 10th
Every week Katherine Dines takes you behind the scenes for a sneak peak of all the fun you can have at The National Gallery Of Canada. Here she is speaking again with Denise Siele, Senior Communications Manager with The National Gallery, who is exceptionally passionate about her job promoting all the unique exciting new exhibits, installations and activities.
You can explore more through gallery.ca
Here she chats with Denise Siele about amazing feedback from visitors now that the The National Gallery's doors are open. Remember to plan your visit in advance with a timed ticket.
This week Katherine Dines chats with Denise Siele from the National Gallery for more on excitement over four new major exhibits.
Good news for The National Gallery Of Canada! It will welcome back in person visitors as of this Friday as part of Ontario's step 3 reopening plan. Here, Katherine Dines speaks with Denise Siele to learn about all the exciting new & unique exhibits!
Here she is speaking with Denise Siele who highlights the Gallery's new brand image and collaborations with Indigenous Peoples.
New Brand New VisionThe National Gallery of Canada invites you to explore the deeper meaning of it’s new brand image, inspired by Indigenous ways of knowing and being and the word Ankosé, which emerged from collaborations with Algonquin elders from the unceded territory the Gallery is located on.
Rembrandt Visits IKEAEvery week, Katherine Dines takes you on a new adventure with The National Gallery Of Canada. This week is all about how you can visit the Rembrandt showroom at IKEA Ottawa.
Leading With WomenExplore an exciting new groundbreaking 'Leading With Women' series at the National Gallery Of Canada. Barcelone is the first featured work and you can see it splashed across the exterior of the National Gallery.