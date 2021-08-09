iHeartRadio
What's New At The National Gallery - August 10th

Every week Katherine Dines takes you behind the scenes for a sneak peak of all the fun you can have at The National Gallery Of Canada. Here she is speaking again with Denise Siele, Senior Communications Manager with The National Gallery, who is exceptionally passionate about her job promoting all the unique exciting new exhibits, installations and activities.

  • image.jpg

    What's New At the Gallery August 4

    Every week Katherine Dines chats with Denise Siele of The National Gallery Of Canada to learn about new adventures for the whole family. You can explore more through gallery.ca
  • WNATG_KD_teaser_888x500

    What's New At The National Gallery Of Canada

    Every week Katherine Dines checks in with The National Gallery Of Canada to learn about all the exciting new exhibits and activities. Here she chats with Denise Siele about amazing feedback from visitors now that the The National Gallery's doors are open. Remember to plan your visit in advance with a timed ticket.
  • WNATG_KD_teaser_888x500

    What's New At The National Gallery Of Canada

    The National Gallery of Canada is finally open for in person visitors! This week Katherine Dines chats with Denise Siele from the National Gallery for more on excitement over four new major exhibits.
  • WNATG_KD_teaser_888x500

    National Gallery Welcomes Back In Person Visitors

    Good news for The National Gallery Of Canada! It will welcome back in person visitors as of this Friday as part of Ontario’s step 3 reopening plan. Here, Katherine Dines speaks with Denise Siele to learn about all the exciting new & unique exhibits!
  • WNATG_KD_teaser_888x500

    What's New At The National Gallery Of Canada

    Every Tuesday, Katherine Dines shines a light on new exciting adventures you'll want to explore with the National Gallery Of Canada. Here she is speaking with Denise Siele who highlights the Gallery's new brand image and collaborations with Indigenous Peoples.
  • WNATG_KD_teaser_888x500

    New Brand New Vision

    The National Gallery of Canada invites you to explore the deeper meaning of it’s new brand image, inspired by Indigenous ways of knowing and being and the word Ankosé, which emerged from collaborations with Algonquin elders from the unceded territory the Gallery is located on.
  • WNATG_Rembrandt_IKEA_teaser_888x500

    Rembrandt Visits IKEA

    Every week, Katherine Dines takes you on a new adventure with The National Gallery Of Canada. This week is all about how you can visit the Rembrandt showroom at IKEA Ottawa.
  • WNATG_Leading_With_Women_teaser_888x500

    Leading With Women

    Explore an exciting new groundbreaking  'Leading With Women' series at the National Gallery Of Canada. Barcelone is the first featured work and you can see it splashed across the exterior of the National Gallery.