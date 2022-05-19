iHeartRadio
Baked Brie Sandwich Platter

Ingredients:

  • Baguette
  • Mayo
  • Pesto
  • Charcuterie meats of choice, ham
  • Mozzarella
  • Brie wheel

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350
  2. Score the top of Brie wheel in diamond pattern and pop it into oven safe bowl/baker
  3. Slice baguette into even slices and arrange in pinwheel form around Brie wheel on an oven safe platter or pizza stone
  4. Spread mayo, mustard, pesto, topping of choice onto one side of each sandwich half
  5. Stuff your mini sandwiches with meats, cheese, tomato keeping them in pinwheel formation.
  6. Top sandwiches with grated mozzarella
  7. Bake platter for about 20 mins or until brie is cooked through and sandwiches melted.

 

Enjoy!

