Baked Brie Sandwich Platter
Ingredients:
- Baguette
- Mayo
- Pesto
- Charcuterie meats of choice, ham
- Mozzarella
- Brie wheel
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350
- Score the top of Brie wheel in diamond pattern and pop it into oven safe bowl/baker
- Slice baguette into even slices and arrange in pinwheel form around Brie wheel on an oven safe platter or pizza stone
- Spread mayo, mustard, pesto, topping of choice onto one side of each sandwich half
- Stuff your mini sandwiches with meats, cheese, tomato keeping them in pinwheel formation.
- Top sandwiches with grated mozzarella
- Bake platter for about 20 mins or until brie is cooked through and sandwiches melted.
Enjoy!
