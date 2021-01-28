Baked Cajun Popcorn Chicken
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds boneless chicken breasts, cut into 2 inch cubes
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 2 cups corn flakes finely crushed
- 2 tablespoons whole wheat, all-purpose, or gluten free flour
- 2 tablespoons cajun seasoning
- 1/2 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- black pepper
- extra virgin olive oil for brushing
CREAMY HONEY MUSTARD
- 1/4 cup dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup sour cream, plain Greek yogurt, or olive oil based mayo (see note)
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- juice of 1/2 a lemon
- 1 tablespoon cajun seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- kosher salt and black pepper
CAJUN SEASONING:
mix 2 1/2 tablespoons smoked paprika, 2 tablespoons garlic powder, 1 tablespoon onion powder, 1 tablespoon dried oregano, 1 tablespoon dried thyme, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper, 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt, and 1 tablespoon black pepper. Makes 3/4 cup.
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add the chicken to a gallon size zip top bag. Pour the buttermilk over the chicken. Toss well to coat.
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Add the corn flake crumbs, flour, cajun seasoning, cheddar, and a pinch of pepper to a medium-sized bowl. Stir to combine.
- Remove each piece of chicken from the buttermilk, and dredge through the crumbs, pressing gently to adhere. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all the chicken has been used. Make sure not to crowd your pan, if necessary use two baking sheets. Lightly brush the chicken with olive oil. Transfer to the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Meanwhile, make the honey mustard sauce. Combine all ingredients in a glass jar and shake or whisk until smooth and creamy.