Bang Bang Shrimp

Ingredients: 

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha (more or less you control the heat) 
  • Dry Chili peppers 
  • Drizzle honey 
  • 1 pound shrimp shelled and deveined
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • (Spices for flour like garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper)
  • canola oil for frying

 

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl add the mayonnaise, Sriracha, dry chilli peppers, drizzle in the honey and stir.
  2. In a second bowl add the shrimp and buttermilk and stir to coat all the shrimp.
  3. Remove from the buttermilk and let excess liquid drain away.
  4. Coat the shrimp in cornstarch/flour mixture. 
  5. In a heavy bottomed pan add 2-3 inches of canola oil and heat to 375 degrees
  6. Fry the shrimp until lightly brown, 1-2 minutes on each side.
  7. Once fried coat with the sauce and serve immediately.
