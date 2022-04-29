Bang Bang Shrimp
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha (more or less you control the heat)
- Dry Chili peppers
- Drizzle honey
- 1 pound shrimp shelled and deveined
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1/2 cup flour
- (Spices for flour like garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper)
- canola oil for frying
Instructions
- In a small bowl add the mayonnaise, Sriracha, dry chilli peppers, drizzle in the honey and stir.
- In a second bowl add the shrimp and buttermilk and stir to coat all the shrimp.
- Remove from the buttermilk and let excess liquid drain away.
- Coat the shrimp in cornstarch/flour mixture.
- In a heavy bottomed pan add 2-3 inches of canola oil and heat to 375 degrees
- Fry the shrimp until lightly brown, 1-2 minutes on each side.
- Once fried coat with the sauce and serve immediately.
-
Rosemary Chicken Pitas with Honey Feta SauceToday we’re making our own version of Pita Pit with this sheet pan recipe. Watch!
-
Frozen Snickers Banana PopsFix up that sweet tooth with the perfect combination of sweet and salty! These Frozen Snickers Banana Pops!
-
Melted cheese sandwich wrapTodays recipe is a simple tweak to make a carb-free keto style sandwich wrap! Watch!
-
Maple Bacon Monkey BreadOMG Maple Bacon Monkey Bread for the win! 👌🏻Check out this easy & DELICIOUS recipe!
-
Blooming QuesadillaWhat is a Blooming Quesadilla?? A super cool recipe that will feed a big family (or party) for under 15 bucks! Watch!
-
Custard ToastThis is the latest SUPER viral recipe on Tik Tok! Here’s how easy it is to make Custard Toast!
-
Cheese BombsCheck out how to make these super easy Cheese Bombs with 2 simple ingredients!
-
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke SalmonThis week we’re taking a popular party dip and turning it into a delicious dinner!
-
Red Velvet Cheesecake BrowniesHere's a delicious and pretty red & white recipe for Valentine's Day! (or anytime!)