Blended Baked Oats

INGREDIENTS

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 c. rolled old-fashioned oats
  • 2 bananas, divided (one in mix one to add slices on top) 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 1/2 c. milk of choice 
  • 1 tbsp. maple syrup
  • 3/4 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 tbsp. Nutella (if you want, or any other flavour you like.. maple syrup.. anything!) 


DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350º . Grease a small baking dish. In a blender, grind oats until it is a fine powder and set aside. In a medium bowl, mash 1 banana until smooth. Whisk in egg, milk and maple syrup. Fold in ground oats and baking powder until it resembles a pourable batter.
  2. Pour batter and drop dollops of Nutella in different spots throughout the batter. Using a butter knife, swirl Nutella through batter. Slice remaining banana and place on top of batter.
  3. Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean, about 25 minutes.
4