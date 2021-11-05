Blended Baked Oats
INGREDIENTS
- Cooking spray
- 1/2 c. rolled old-fashioned oats
- 2 bananas, divided (one in mix one to add slices on top)
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 c. milk of choice
- 1 tbsp. maple syrup
- 3/4 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tbsp. Nutella (if you want, or any other flavour you like.. maple syrup.. anything!)
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350º . Grease a small baking dish. In a blender, grind oats until it is a fine powder and set aside. In a medium bowl, mash 1 banana until smooth. Whisk in egg, milk and maple syrup. Fold in ground oats and baking powder until it resembles a pourable batter.
- Pour batter and drop dollops of Nutella in different spots throughout the batter. Using a butter knife, swirl Nutella through batter. Slice remaining banana and place on top of batter.
- Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean, about 25 minutes.
