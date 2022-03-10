Blooming Quesadilla
INGREDIENTS
- 20 soft flour tortillas
- 4 cups finely shredded colby and monterey jack cheese
- 3 cups shredded cooked skinless boneless chicken breast
- 1 yellow bell pepper seeded and diced
- ½ cup finely diced sweet yellow onion
- ½ cup finely diced red onion
- ½ cup salsa your favorite brand
- 1 cup taco sauce your favorite brand
- 2 cups finely shredded cheddar cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Put a large, wide mouth glass jar in the center of the baking sheet.
- Using a cutting board and a sharp knife, or a pizza cutter, cut the tortilla’s in half. Cover the halved tortilla’s with a clean dry cloth and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cooked chicken, diced yellow pepper, finely diced yellow and red onion, the salsa and the taco sauce. Stir well until all of the ingredients are completely incorporated.
- Sprinkle 1 ½ to 2 tablespoons each of the shredded colby monterey jack cheese and the chicken mixture.
- Roll each of the halved, “filled” tortillas into a cone shape. Be careful not to squish out the filling. The small, pointed ends of the cones need to touch the bowl and form a ring around it.
- Once you have made a complete bottom layer, about 12-13 cones, sprinkle 3/4 cup of the shredded cheddar cheese on top of the ring.
- Repeat the ring of cones for a second layer, and top with 1 cup of the colby and monterey jack cheese.
- Repeat for the 3rd and final ring. Remove the bowl from the center of the cones.
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the edges of the cones are golden brown and the cheese is melted.
- Using the edges of the parchment paper, carefully transfer the quesadilla ring to a heat safe serving plate. (If you are wanting to trim the excess parchment paper, be very careful not to touch the hot cheese)
- Serve the quesadilla ring with your favorite salsa or dipping sauce. Any leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container.