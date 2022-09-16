Buffalo Chicken Bombs
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup rotisserie chicken or 2 chicken breasts, chopped
- 2/3 cup cream cheese
- 1/3 cup ranch
- 1/3 cup FRANK'S RedHot® Buffalo Wings Sauce, plus more for serving
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- refrigerated pizza/biscuit dough
- Butter
- Minced garlic
- Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS
- PREHEAT oven to 425ºF (220ºC). Mix chicken, cream cheese, ranch, Buffalo Wings Sauce, mozzarella, in medium bowl.
- DIVIDE dough evenly into small balls, about the size of a golf ball. Gently flatten 1 piece of dough into round disc in palm of hand. Place about 1 heaping teaspoon of the chicken mixture in center of disc. Pinch dough together to enclose filling, forming a ball. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Arrange bombs on large parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush bombs with garlic butter.
- BAKE 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
-
Creamy Orzo One Pot SupperNothing better than a speedy one pot supper on a weeknight! This recipe was yummy!
-
Fish Tacos with Mango SlawThese are SO popular in restaurants.. so let’s make our own! DELICIOUS!
-
Fro-Yo PopsWith hot and sticky temps outside it’s time to cool down with these 3-ingredient Fro-Yo Pops!
-
Smashed Raspberry White Chocolate CakeThis is the yummiest cake recipe for all your summer celebrations! Watch where I brought this cake!
-
Cheesy Baked Tomato SlicesBeen making this low-carb recipe on repeat! Great for breakfast, a snack or a side dish!
-
Pretending I’m Vacationing in Italy SaladThis NAME of this summer salad sold me on wanting to try it! Check out this recipe for “Pretending I’m Vacationing in Italy” salad.
-
Baked Brie Sandwich PlatterHere’s a great recipe to share with family and/or friends this holiday long weekend!
-
Creamy Stuffed Mushrooms on the GrillThis weather calls for BBQ-ing! ☀️Here’s a yummy side dish you can do up on the grill!
-
“Healthier” 2 Bite BrowniesNot one person in my family could detect the “secret ingredient” in these fudgy 2 bite brownies! (Mom WIN!) Can you guess?