Buffalo Chicken Bombs

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup rotisserie chicken or 2 chicken breasts, chopped
  • 2/3 cup cream cheese
  • 1/3 cup ranch
  • 1/3 cup FRANK'S RedHot® Buffalo Wings Sauce, plus more for serving
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • refrigerated pizza/biscuit dough
  • Butter
  • Minced garlic
  • Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1. PREHEAT oven to 425ºF (220ºC). Mix chicken, cream cheese, ranch, Buffalo Wings Sauce, mozzarella, in medium bowl.
  2. DIVIDE dough evenly into small balls, about the size of a golf ball. Gently flatten 1 piece of dough into round disc in palm of hand. Place about 1 heaping teaspoon of the chicken mixture in center of disc. Pinch dough together to enclose filling, forming a ball. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Arrange bombs on large parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush bombs with garlic butter.
  3. BAKE 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
