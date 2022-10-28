Celebrity Salad

(This makes a big salad or you can customize amounts for an individual size salad)

INGREDIENTS

1 head iceberg or romaine lettuce

1/2 English cucumber

1/4 lb salami

1/4 lb mozzarella

5 sundried tomatoes chopped

Roughly 4 artichoke hearts (from can) chopped

1 1/2 cans chickpeas, drained

DRESSING

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tsp dijon mustard

1/2 tsp salt and pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

INSTRUCTIONS

Chop lettuce and all toppings and add to bowl Add 1/2 cup of oil, 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar, 2 tsp of dijon mustard, 1/2 tsp of salt and pepper, and 1/4 cup of parmesan to a bowl and whisk well until it's emulsified. Add 1/2 of your dressing t your salad and toss your chickpeas into the bowl with the rest of the dressing. Make sure chickpeas are well coated and soaking up the dressing then dump them on top of the salad.

Toss all together really well and enjoy!