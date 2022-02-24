Cheese Bombs
Ingredients
- 1 eight count can Pillsbury Grands buttermilk biscuits
- 4 sticks mozzarella string cheese cut into eights
- 4 tbsp butter melted
- 1 tbps minced garlic
- 2 tbsp parsley finely chopped
- 1 pinch salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Open the can of biscuits, separate the dough and cut each round in half. Roll or press out the dough so it is about 1/4 of an inch thick, trying to make the dough more round (does not need to be perfect).
- In a small bowl add the butter, garlic, parsley, and salt. (Optional: you can replace the garlic with 1/4 tsp of garlic powder or 1 tsp of garlic salt. If you're using garlic salt, do not add a pinch of salt in addition to the garlic salt.)
- Place 2 cut pieces of string cheese in the center of each piece of dough. Fold the edges over the center and seal as best as possible. Place each dough ball seam side down on a cookie sheet. Light colored sheets work better as darker can lead to burnt bottoms.
- Brush with the melted butter mixture. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the tops of the cheese bombs are golden brown. Remove from the oven, brush with butter again and serve.