Cheesy Chicken Meatballs

Chicken meatballs:
Ingredients: 

  • 1 pound ground spicy Italian chicken sausage (see note)
  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 2 slices soft whole grain bread
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 small shallots, grated
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated
  • 1 jar (32 ounce) marinara sauce
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese 

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450° F. Grease a 9×13 inch baking dish with olive oil.
  2. Take the bread and run it under water until dampened but not soaked. Gently squeeze the excess water out of the bread and then crumble the dampened bread into pieces.
  3. In a bowl, combine the sausage, chicken, bread crumble, eggs, parmesan, shallots, garlic, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Coat your hands with olive oil, then roll the meat into 2 tablespoon size balls, and place them into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes or until the meatballs are crisp on the outside, but not yet cooked through on the inside.
  4. Remove from the oven and pour the marinara over top the meatballs. Cover the pan with foil and bake for 15 minutes longer, or until the meatballs are cooked through. Remove the foil and add the cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and golden, about 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta. 




Roasted spaghetti squash
Ingredients:

  • 1 large ripe spaghetti squash
  • salt and fresh pepper, to taste
     

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Cut the squash in half lengthwise, scoop out the seeds and fibers with a spoon.
  3. Place on a baking sheet, cut side up and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  4. Bake at 350° about 1 hour or until the skin gives easily under pressure and the inside is tender. Remove from oven and let it cool 10 minutes.
  5. Using a fork, scrape out the squash flesh a little at a time. It will separate into spaghetti-like strands.
  6. Place in a serving dish and serve hot.
