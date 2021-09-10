Cheesy Jalapeno Popper Sticky Buns
Ingredients:
- Full brick of cream cheese
- 2 cups cheddar cheese
- Chopped up jalapenos (as much as you want for flavor and heat! I used ½ cup)
- Chopped bacon
- 1 tsp Garlic pwder
- 1 tsp paprika
Method:
- Roll out your favourite pizza dough recipe (homemade or ready-made)
- Spread cream cheese mixture over top
- Roll up from long side (jelly-roll style)
- Slice into 9 equal slices
- Place on greased cookie sheet and brush with egg wash
- Bake 425. For 20 minutes!
