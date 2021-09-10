iHeartRadio
Cheesy Jalapeno Popper Sticky Buns

Ingredients:

  • Full brick of cream cheese
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese
  • Chopped up jalapenos (as much as you want for flavor and heat! I used ½ cup)
  • Chopped bacon
  • 1 tsp Garlic pwder
  • 1 tsp paprika

 

Method:

  1. Roll out your favourite pizza dough recipe (homemade or ready-made)
  2. Spread cream cheese mixture over top
  3. Roll up from long side (jelly-roll style)
  4. Slice into 9 equal slices
  5. Place on greased cookie sheet and brush with egg wash
  6. Bake 425. For 20 minutes!
