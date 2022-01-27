iHeartRadio
Chicken and Bacon in Puff Pastry

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices bacon
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves (or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme)
  • 2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 1 large egg, beaten

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  2. In a medium skillet, cook the bacon until crisp.
  3. Remove the bacon from the pan, drain on paper towels, crumble, and set aside. Drain the drippings from the pan but do not wipe out.
  4. Add the olive oil to the pan and add the chicken and onion. Cook together until the onion is tender and the chicken is no longer pink, 7 to 8 minutes.
  5. Using a slotted spoon, remove the chicken and onion from the pan to a medium bowl.
  6. Add the cream cheese and bacon to the chicken mixture, along with the thyme, and mix well.
  7. Gently roll out each puff pastry sheet in both directions to make it a bit larger.
  8. Cut each sheet into thirds following the fold lines of the pastry. Then cut in half across the strips to make 6 rectangles from each sheet.
  9. Put 1/3 to 1/2 cup of the chicken mixture in the center of each of 6 of the rectangles on one sheet of pastry.
  10. Top with the other 6 rectangles and gently stretch the top rectangles to fit. 
  11. Seal the pastry edges and press with a fork.
  12. Place each filled rectangle on a cookie sheet and brush with the beaten egg.
  13. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the pastry is a deep golden brown.
  14. Remove the pastries to a wire rack and let cool for 5 minutes before serving (the filling is very hot).
  15. Serve and enjoy.
5