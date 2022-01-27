Chicken and Bacon in Puff Pastry
Ingredients:
- 6 slices bacon
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves (or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme)
- 2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 large egg, beaten
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- In a medium skillet, cook the bacon until crisp.
- Remove the bacon from the pan, drain on paper towels, crumble, and set aside. Drain the drippings from the pan but do not wipe out.
- Add the olive oil to the pan and add the chicken and onion. Cook together until the onion is tender and the chicken is no longer pink, 7 to 8 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove the chicken and onion from the pan to a medium bowl.
- Add the cream cheese and bacon to the chicken mixture, along with the thyme, and mix well.
- Gently roll out each puff pastry sheet in both directions to make it a bit larger.
- Cut each sheet into thirds following the fold lines of the pastry. Then cut in half across the strips to make 6 rectangles from each sheet.
- Put 1/3 to 1/2 cup of the chicken mixture in the center of each of 6 of the rectangles on one sheet of pastry.
- Top with the other 6 rectangles and gently stretch the top rectangles to fit.
- Seal the pastry edges and press with a fork.
- Place each filled rectangle on a cookie sheet and brush with the beaten egg.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the pastry is a deep golden brown.
- Remove the pastries to a wire rack and let cool for 5 minutes before serving (the filling is very hot).
- Serve and enjoy.