Classic Quebec Sugar Pie
Ingredients
All-Butter Pie Dough (Makes one double pie crust)*
- 2.5 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup ice water
(If you aren’t doing the lattice work on top you just need one pie crust for the bottom. You can also use a ready-made pie crust!)
Filling:
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons corn starch
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1.5 cups heavy cream
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
Instructions
Pie Crust
- In large bowl, whisk the flour and salt together. Cut in the cold butter with a pastry blender or your hands until the butter is in pea size pieces.
- Gradually add the water in, mixing until the dough can be formed into a ball. Be careful not to add too much water as this will result in a tough dough, once baked.
- Form two balls of equal size, pat them into discs, and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill for 4 hours.
Filling
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- In a medium saucepan, whisk together the brown sugar, flour, corn starch, and salt. Add the cream and maple syrup and whisk to combine.
- Turn the heat up to medium high and bring mixture to a boil. It will be thin at first, but boiling will activate the corn starch and flour and it will thicken. Boil for one minute and remove from heat. Let cool while rolling out the pie crust.
- On a floured surface, roll out one pie dough disc until it is large enough to fit a 9 inch (not deep dish) pie pan.
- Place the dough into the pie pan, and put in the refrigerator to keep cold while you roll out the second disc. (Or skip this step and just use one crust for the bottom) Cut the second disc into strips for a lattice crust. Brush the strips with a little milk if desired. This will give the crust a golden look.
- Pour the filling into the pie pan and weave the strips of dough on top to cover the pie. Trim the excess pie dough to leave a one inch overhang. Crimp the edges with your fingers or a fork.
- Bake the pie in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes until the pie is golden and the filling is bubbling. The filling will set as it cools, but this pie is often served warm and messy with ice cream on top!