Classic Quebec Sugar Pie

Ingredients

All-Butter Pie Dough (Makes one double pie crust)*

2.5 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup ice water

(If you aren’t doing the lattice work on top you just need one pie crust for the bottom. You can also use a ready-made pie crust!)

Filling:

1 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons corn starch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1.5 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

Instructions

Pie Crust

In large bowl, whisk the flour and salt together. Cut in the cold butter with a pastry blender or your hands until the butter is in pea size pieces. Gradually add the water in, mixing until the dough can be formed into a ball. Be careful not to add too much water as this will result in a tough dough, once baked. Form two balls of equal size, pat them into discs, and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill for 4 hours.

Filling