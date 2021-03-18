Cookie Monster Milkshakes
INGREDIENTS
- 1 can vanilla frosting
- Blue food coloring
- 4 c. crushed chocolate chip cookies
- 2 chocolate chip cookies
- 4 candy eyes
- 9 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 3/4 c. milk
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- Whipped Cream, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
- To the can of vanilla frosting, add 6 to 8 drops of coloring and stir until frosting is completely blue.
- Use a small spatula or a butter knife to spread blue food coloring around the rim of a tall glass. Add crushed cookies to a shallow plate, then roll the frosted rims in crushed cookies (or place cookie pieces into the blue frosting until is almost completely covered.
- Make Cookie Monster cookies: Spread blue frosting onto two cookies then place two candy eyes onto each.
- In a blender combine ice cream, milk and vanilla and blend until smooth. Pour into glasses then dollop with Cool Whip and garnish with a cookie monster!