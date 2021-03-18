iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-8°C
Instagram
10030
Sms*

static urls

Cookie Monster Milkshakes

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 can vanilla frosting
  • Blue food coloring
  • 4 c. crushed chocolate chip cookies
  • 2 chocolate chip cookies
  • 4 candy eyes
  • 9 scoops vanilla ice cream
  • 3/4 c. milk
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • Whipped Cream, for garnish

 

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. To the can of vanilla frosting, add 6 to 8 drops of coloring and stir until frosting is completely blue.
  2. Use a small spatula or a butter knife to spread blue food coloring around the rim of a tall glass. Add crushed cookies to a shallow plate, then roll the frosted rims in crushed cookies (or place cookie pieces into the blue frosting until is almost completely covered.
  3. Make Cookie Monster cookies: Spread blue frosting onto two cookies then place two candy eyes onto each. 
  4. In a blender combine ice cream, milk and vanilla and blend until smooth. Pour into glasses then dollop with Cool Whip and garnish with a cookie monster!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_ (3)

    Pizza Pots

    Today’s recipe is something my family calls “Pizza Pots”! Everyone picks their own toppings, so even picky people like Stu get whatever they want.
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_Ice_Cream_Tacos_Still

    Ice Cream Tacos

    Life is short, sometimes you need to eat the ice cream... TACOS! Yes, ice cream tacos. (Think Beavertail meets ice cream and they fall in love.)
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_ (2)

    Maple Salmon Poke Bowls

    Hawaii is one of my bucket list trips one day! (Have you been? 🙂) Well, in the meantime, we can still eat from the island!