Creamy Bacon Ranch Tortellini

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 strips bacon cut into small pieces
  • 2 (9 ounce) packages refrigerated cheese tortellini
  • 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon ranch seasoning
  • 1/2 cup heavy/whipping cream
  • 4 ounces cream cheese (1/2 block of Philly) softened
INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Ensure the cream cheese is verysoft (take it out of the fridge 1+ hour prior to making the recipe or microwave it for 20-30 seconds).
  2. Boil a large, salted pot of water for the tortellini. Start cooking the tortellini once the bacon is done (tortellini cooks fast).
  3. Meanwhile, cut the bacon into small pieces (I use kitchen shears to make it easy). Fry it in a skillet over medium-high heat until crispy (about 10 minutes).
  4. Take the pan off the heat and remove the bacon to a paper towel lined plate. Drain most of the bacon fat from the pan (keep about 1 tablespoon in there).
  5. Return the pan to the burner (medium heat). Stir in the chicken broth and ranch seasoning and whisk until it's dissolved, then stir in the cream and cream cheese. Keep stirring until you've got a smooth sauce and it's thickened up a bit (about 5 minutes). It's not a super thick sauce, but it will thicken even more as it cools. 
  6. Take the pan off the heat and toss with the drained tortellini and bacon, then serve immediately.
     
