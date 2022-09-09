Creamy Orzo One Pot Supper
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) olive oil
- 1 large shallot, minced
- 3/4 cup (185 mL) diced fresh mushrooms
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) orzo pasta
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) chicken or vegetable broth (use low sodium if possible)
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) milk
- 1 1/4 cups (310 mL) coarsely chopped baby spinach leaves (stems removed if desired)
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Method
- Place a 2 quart (2 L) Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat. Add the oil and let it warm for a few seconds then add the onion and mushrooms then sauté until softened, 2 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for one minute longer, then add orzo plus a few grinds of salt and pepper, and sauté, stirring, for 1 minute.
- Pour in the broth and milk, give it a good stir, then let come to a boil.
- Cover the pot, reduce heat to just simmering, and let the pasta cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 10 minutes. This will form a creamy sauce for the pasta.
- Note that if the liquid has absorbed and your pasta isn’t quite done (this will depend upon the width of your pot and the intensity of the heat on your stove), you can add another few tablespoons of milk or broth until the orzo is al dente.
- Sprinkle the spinach and half the parmesan cheese over top and stir. Let spinach wilt and cheese melt for one minute. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.
- Serve immediately with remaining parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.
Serves 3 – 4.