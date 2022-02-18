Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Salmon
Ingredients
- 4 salmon filets, skin on or off (your preference)
- kosher salt and black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons salted butter
- 2 small shallots, sliced or smashed
- 3 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 1/4 cups canned full-fat coconut milkor heavy cream
- 2 ounces cream cheese, cubed
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan or manchego cheese
- 4 cups fresh baby spinach
- 1 (12 ounce) jar marinated artichokesroughly chopped
- juice from 1/2 a lemon
- flaky sea salt for sprinkling
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Rub the salmon with paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Optional: Sear the salmon before baking. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the salmon and cook for 2-3 minutes, until the salmon is seared on 1 side. Remove from the skillet. If using skin-on salmon, sear the skin side.
- To the same (oven-safe) skillet, add the butter, shallots, and garlic. Cook until the garlic is fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the sage and continue cooking another 2-3 minutes, until the butter is browned and the garlic golden and caramelized. Add the crushed red pepper flakes, coconut milk, and cream cheese. Season the sauce with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring constantly until smooth and creamy. Add the parmesan, spinach, and artichokes, and cook until the spinach is wilted, 3-5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice. Remove from the heat. If desired, remove the smashed garlic.
- Slide the salmon into the sauce. Transfer to the oven and bake 10-15 minutes or until salmon is cooked through.
- To serve, plate each piece of salmon, then spoon the sauce over top. Serve with flaky sea salt.