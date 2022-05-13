iHeartRadio
Creamy Stuffed Mushrooms on the Grill

Ingredients

  • 12 whole fresh smaller mushrooms, or 6 larger mushrooms or portobello mushrooms - your choice 
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic 
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened 
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese 
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder 
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
    (Any other fillings you want to add ie: diced crab, spinach, crumbled, sausage, jalapeño.. whatever you like!) 

 

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees 
  2. Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Carefully break stems from mushrooms. Chop stems extremely fine.
  3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry chopped mushroom stems and garlic in hot oil until any moisture has disappeared, taking care not to burn the garlic, 3 to 5 minutes. Spread mushroom mixture into a bowl to cool completely, about 10 minutes.
  4. Stir cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, onion powder, and cayenne pepper into the cooled mushroom mixture until very thick and completely mixed. Use a small spoon to fill each mushroom cap with a generous amount of stuffing. Arrange stuffed mushrooms on rack over pan or baking sheet. (Or on top rack of BBQ) 
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until piping hot and liquid starts to form under mushroom caps, about 20 minutes. Or over medium BBQ heat until grilled
