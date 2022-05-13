Creamy Stuffed Mushrooms on the Grill
Ingredients
- 12 whole fresh smaller mushrooms, or 6 larger mushrooms or portobello mushrooms - your choice
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
(Any other fillings you want to add ie: diced crab, spinach, crumbled, sausage, jalapeño.. whatever you like!)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees
- Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Carefully break stems from mushrooms. Chop stems extremely fine.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry chopped mushroom stems and garlic in hot oil until any moisture has disappeared, taking care not to burn the garlic, 3 to 5 minutes. Spread mushroom mixture into a bowl to cool completely, about 10 minutes.
- Stir cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, onion powder, and cayenne pepper into the cooled mushroom mixture until very thick and completely mixed. Use a small spoon to fill each mushroom cap with a generous amount of stuffing. Arrange stuffed mushrooms on rack over pan or baking sheet. (Or on top rack of BBQ)
- Bake in the preheated oven until piping hot and liquid starts to form under mushroom caps, about 20 minutes. Or over medium BBQ heat until grilled