Crunchwrap Supreme Copycat
Ingredients
Taco Meat
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 pound ground chicken, beef, or turkey
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 2-3 teaspoons chipotle chili powder use to your taste
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4-1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepperuse to your taste
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
For Assembling
- 6 corn tortillas
- extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup cubed Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 poblano or jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 6 large (burrito size) whole wheat or gluten-free tortillas
- 6 mini taco size whole wheat or gluten free tortillas
- 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt/or sour scream
- 2 cups shredded romaine lettuce
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
- fresh cilantro, limes, avocado, and hot sauce, for serving
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400° F.
- In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the ground meat and onion. Cook, breaking up the meat as it cooks, until the chicken is browned, about 5 minutes. Add the chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, oregano, and salt. Add 3/4 cup water. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the sauce has thickened slightly around the chicken, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Meanwhile, make the tostadas. Line the corn tortillas up on a sheet pan and rub lightly with olive oil. Transfer to the oven and bake 6 minutes. Flip, and bake another 4-5 minutes, until crisped. While warm, sprinkle with sea salt and lime zest or the "Doritos" seasoning blend (recipe in notes) for extra flavor.
- To assemble, warm a large tortilla for 20 seconds in the microwave, then brush with water to dampen. Lay flat on a surface. In the center, layer the meat, a sprinkle of cheddar, a few cubes of Monterey Jack, and a sprinkle of peppers. Add 1 tostada on top, spread with yogurt, hot sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro. Place 1 small tortilla on top, brush with water, then fold the edges of the large tortilla in, pressing to seal (see above photos). Repeat with the remaining wraps.
- Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a skillet, add 1 crunchwrap and cook 2-3 minutes per side until crisp and golden brown. Serve warm with any amount of desired toppings, avocado, hot sauce, yogurt, cilantro, salsa, whatever you love!