Custard Toast
Ingredients
- 2-3 slices of soft bread (depending on size and thickness)
- 1 egg
- 3 tablespoon Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla)
- 2-3 teaspoon maple syrup or honey
Topping Options:
- Handful fresh raspberries, blueberries
- Dark chocolate chips
- Optional garnish with drizzle of maple syrup
Instructions
- Preheat airfryer or oven to 180°C/350°F
- In a small bowl, add the egg, yogurt and maple syrup. Whisk together to form a liquid custard
- Using your fingers or the back of a spoon or fork, press into the centre of the bread to indent and create a well without cutting through
- Spoon in the custard mixture into the indented well and add your toppings on top
Air Fryer
- Cook in the air fryer for 4-5 minutes
- The custard should be set and starting to caramelise on the edges when ready. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup (optional) and enjoy your fun Custard Yogurt Toast!
Oven
- Place on an oven tray with baking paper and bake for 8-12 minutes (depending on your oven strength)
- The custard should be set and starting to caramelise on the edges when ready. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup (optional) and enjoy your fun Custard Yogurt Toast!