Custard Toast

Ingredients

  • 2-3 slices of soft bread (depending on size and thickness)
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tablespoon Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla)
  • 2-3 teaspoon maple syrup or honey

Topping Options: 

  • Handful fresh raspberries, blueberries 
  • Dark chocolate chips
  • Optional garnish with drizzle of maple syrup

Instructions

  1. Preheat airfryer or oven to 180°C/350°F
  2. In a small bowl, add the egg, yogurt and maple syrup. Whisk together to form a liquid custard
  3. Using your fingers or the back of a spoon or fork, press into the centre of the bread to indent and create a well without cutting through
  4. Spoon in the custard mixture into the indented well and add your toppings on top
     

Air Fryer

  1. Cook in the air fryer for 4-5 minutes
  2. The custard should be set and starting to caramelise on the edges when ready. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup (optional) and enjoy your fun Custard Yogurt Toast!

Oven

  1. Place on an oven tray with baking paper and bake for 8-12 minutes (depending on your oven strength)
  2. The custard should be set and starting to caramelise on the edges when ready. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup (optional) and enjoy your fun Custard Yogurt Toast!
