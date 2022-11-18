Drunken Drumsticks
Ingredients
- 6 chicken drums (double recipe for 12)
- 1 tablespoon of fresh grated ginger
- 3 tbsp of soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon of paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 Sliced red onion
- 3 cloves of garlic
- Olive oil
- Bottle or can of beer
Instructions
- With a sharp knife, make cuts in the chicken drums on both sides and transfer it to a bowl.
- Add ginger, soy sauce, paprika, black pepper, salt and mix it very well and put into a ziplock to let it all marinate for 30 minutes.
- In a pan, add the olive oil, the chicken drums and let them cook til golden on both sides and set aside.
- In the same pan, add chopped garlic, sliced onion u til soft. Next, add the chicken drums on top of the onions and pour the beer overtop. Add a lid and let it cook/simmer in the beer for 30 minutes.
