iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-3°C
Instagram
10030
Sms*

static urls

Drunken Drumsticks

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken drums (double recipe for 12) 
  •  1 tablespoon of fresh grated ginger 
  •  3 tbsp of soy sauce 
  •  1 tablespoon of paprika
  •  Salt and pepper to taste 
  • 1 Sliced red onion 
  •  3 cloves of garlic 
  •  Olive oil 
  •  Bottle or can of beer


Instructions

  1. With a sharp knife, make cuts in the chicken drums on both sides and transfer it to a bowl.
  2. Add ginger, soy sauce, paprika, black pepper, salt and mix it very well and put into a ziplock to let it all marinate for 30 minutes.
  3. In a pan, add the olive oil, the chicken drums and let them cook til golden on both sides and set aside.
  4. In the same pan, add chopped garlic, sliced onion u til soft. Next, add the chicken drums on top of the onions and pour the beer overtop. Add a lid and let it cook/simmer in the beer for 30 minutes. 
8