Easter Hot Cross Buns
INGREDIENTS
Buns:
- 3 teaspoons instant or rapid rise yeast (9 grams)
- 1/2 cup (110g) sugar
- 1 1/2 cups (375ml) milk, warm
- 4 1/4 cups (640g) bread flour (or plain / all purpose)
- 2 tsp cinnamon powder
- 2 tsp All Spice
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 cups (210g) sultana raisins
- oranges, zest
- 50g / 3.5 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1 egg , at room temperature
Extra flour for dough:
- 1/4 cup (35g) Extra bread flour
Crosses:
- 1/2 cup (75g) flour (any white flour)
- 5 tbsp water
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place flour, yeast, sugar, all spice, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Briefly mix with stand mixer fitted with a dough hook.
- Add butter, milk, egg, sultanas and zest.
- Standmixer: Mix until a smooth elastic dough forms - 5 minutes on Speed 2 of standmixer. After 1 minute, add extra flour if required, just enough so dough comes away from side of bowl when mixing and doesn't stick terribly to your fingers.
- Hand kneading: Alternatively, dust a work surface with flour and knead by hand for 10 minutes.
- Dough is kneaded enough when it's smooth and does not break when stretched.
Rise #1:
- Leave dough in the bowl, cover with cling wrap and place in a warm, wind free place to rise until doubled in size. This will take anywhere between 30 minutes to 1 1/2 hours depending on how warm it is. A warm place like a warm dryer will help it rise faster!
Forming Balls:
- Line a 9 x 13" tray with baking paper with overhang.
- Remove cling wrap and punch dough to deflate.
- Dust work surface with flour, place dough on work surface, shape into a log - this will deflate the air. Cut into 12 equal pieces.
- Take one piece and press down with palm, then use your fingers to gather into a ball, then roll the dough briefly to form a ball. This stretches the dough on one side and that's how I get a nice smooth surface.
- Place the ball with the smooth side up on the tray. Repeat with remaining dough. Line them up 3 x 4.
Rise #2:
- Spray a piece of cling wrap lightly with oil (any), then loosely place over the tray.
- Return tray to warm place and leave 30 - 45 minutes, until the dough has risen by about 75% (less than double in size).
- Partway through Rise #2, preheat oven to 180°C/350°F (all oven types).
Crosses:
- Mix flour and water until a thick runny paste forms.
- Spoon into a round 3 mm piping bag or small ziplock bag then snip corner.
- Remove the cling wrap and pipe crosses onto the buns. Go slow so it hugs the curves.
Baking/Glaze:
- Bake for 22 minutes, or until the surface is a deep golden brown.
- Remove buns from oven. Use overhang to lift buns onto a cooling rack. Serve warm.