Fake-Out McChicken

Ingredients:

  • 2 chicken breast, sliced horizontally into 4 thinner pieces
  • 6 tbs corn starch/flour
  • 4 tbsp breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 tsp each - onion powder, garlic powder, salt
  • 1/4 tsp each - baking powder, pepper

Sauce:

  • 4 tbs greek yoghurt
  • 2 tbs mayonnaise
  • 1/2 tsp dijon mustard
  • 1/4 tsp each - onion powder, salt

To serve:

  • gourmet burger buns of choice
  • Shredded Lettuce

 

Method:

  1. Mix all the ingredients (except 2 tbs corn starch)together in bowl/plate for the "crumb". Mix remaining corn starch with 1/2 cup water until smooth for the "slurry".
  2. Place chicken into the slurry mixture, then toss in the crumb. Shake off the excess crumb then repeat for a second coating of slurry and crumb.
  3. Spray crumbed chicken with olive oil, on both sides, then air fry or bake at 200°C for 10 mins on both sides until golden and crispy.
  4. Mix sauce ingredients together and spread over the buns, add the cooked chicken and lettuce.
