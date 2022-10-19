Fake-Out McChicken
Ingredients:
- 2 chicken breast, sliced horizontally into 4 thinner pieces
- 6 tbs corn starch/flour
- 4 tbsp breadcrumbs
- 1/2 tsp each - onion powder, garlic powder, salt
- 1/4 tsp each - baking powder, pepper
Sauce:
- 4 tbs greek yoghurt
- 2 tbs mayonnaise
- 1/2 tsp dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp each - onion powder, salt
To serve:
- gourmet burger buns of choice
- Shredded Lettuce
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients (except 2 tbs corn starch)together in bowl/plate for the "crumb". Mix remaining corn starch with 1/2 cup water until smooth for the "slurry".
- Place chicken into the slurry mixture, then toss in the crumb. Shake off the excess crumb then repeat for a second coating of slurry and crumb.
- Spray crumbed chicken with olive oil, on both sides, then air fry or bake at 200°C for 10 mins on both sides until golden and crispy.
- Mix sauce ingredients together and spread over the buns, add the cooked chicken and lettuce.
