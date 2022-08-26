iHeartRadio
Fish Tacos with Mango Slaw

INGREDIENTS  

  • 4 filetshaddock any white fish will work
  • 8Corn Tortillas 
  • 1 tbsHot Sauce 


SPICE BLEND

  • 1 tbssmoked paprika
  • 1 tbsgarlic powder
  • 1 tspcumin
  • 1 tspsalt
  • 1 tspblack pepper


MANGO SLAW

  • 2 cupspurple cabbage, shredded
  • 1mango, peeled and thinly slice
  • 1/2 cupgreen onion, sliced
  • 1 cupCilantro, chopped sub for basil if needed
  • 1/4 cupred onion, thinly sliced
  • 1lime, zested and juiced
  • 1/4 cupmayo
  • 1 1/2 tspsalt
  • 1 tsppepper


INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Remove fish from packaging and pat dry with paper towel. Pour paprika, garlic powder, cumin, salt, pepper, on to a place and mix together with a fork. Drop fish into spice blend and ensure all parts of the fish is covered. 
  2. Place a non stick pan over medium high heat and pour in 1-2 tbs of oil. Once temperature has been reach, gentle place the fish into the pan and fry on each side for 1 minute. Remove from pan and let rest on a plate. 
  3. Slaw time. In a bowl add in all of the slaw ingredients and mix.
  4. Toss tortillas in dry pan, microwave, or bbq to heat them up. I like to use corn tortillas with fish tacos. Serve with a squrit of hot sauce and a leaf of two of cilantro. Enjoy!
