Fish Tacos with Mango Slaw
INGREDIENTS
- 4 filetshaddock any white fish will work
- 8Corn Tortillas
- 1 tbsHot Sauce
SPICE BLEND
- 1 tbssmoked paprika
- 1 tbsgarlic powder
- 1 tspcumin
- 1 tspsalt
- 1 tspblack pepper
MANGO SLAW
- 2 cupspurple cabbage, shredded
- 1mango, peeled and thinly slice
- 1/2 cupgreen onion, sliced
- 1 cupCilantro, chopped sub for basil if needed
- 1/4 cupred onion, thinly sliced
- 1lime, zested and juiced
- 1/4 cupmayo
- 1 1/2 tspsalt
- 1 tsppepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Remove fish from packaging and pat dry with paper towel. Pour paprika, garlic powder, cumin, salt, pepper, on to a place and mix together with a fork. Drop fish into spice blend and ensure all parts of the fish is covered.
- Place a non stick pan over medium high heat and pour in 1-2 tbs of oil. Once temperature has been reach, gentle place the fish into the pan and fry on each side for 1 minute. Remove from pan and let rest on a plate.
- Slaw time. In a bowl add in all of the slaw ingredients and mix.
- Toss tortillas in dry pan, microwave, or bbq to heat them up. I like to use corn tortillas with fish tacos. Serve with a squrit of hot sauce and a leaf of two of cilantro. Enjoy!