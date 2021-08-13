iHeartRadio
"Fried" Ice Cream Dessert

Ingredients

  • 3 cups crushed Corn Flakes cereal
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 container (1.75 quart) vanilla ice cream
  • 1 container (8 ounces) Cool Whip, thawed
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • Chocolate syrup
  • Caramel sauce

 

Instructions

  1. Take the vanilla ice cream out of your freezer and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes or so, to soften.
  2. Melt butter in a medium skillet, over medium heat. Add the crushed corn flakes and sugar. Stir to combine. Fry mixture for 5 minutes, stirring constantly, until cereal is golden-brown. *Be careful not to burn. It may take less than 5 minutes*
  3. Take a 9×13 baking dish and spread 1/3 of the corn flakes mixture into the bottom of pan. Set aside.
  4. In a large bowl, add the softened vanilla ice cream and cool whip. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Using a spatula, stir and mix well to combine. Spread ice cream mixture over the top of the corn flake mixture in the bottom of the pan.
  5. Spread the remaining corn flake mixture evenly over the ice cream. Drizzle the honey over the top. Cover pan, and place in freezer. Freeze ice cream for at least 6 hours, or overnight.
  6. Cut into squares and serve with drizzles of chocolate syrup and caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top. Enjoy!
3