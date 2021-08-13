"Fried" Ice Cream Dessert
Ingredients
- 3 cups crushed Corn Flakes cereal
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 container (1.75 quart) vanilla ice cream
- 1 container (8 ounces) Cool Whip, thawed
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup honey
- Chocolate syrup
- Caramel sauce
Instructions
- Take the vanilla ice cream out of your freezer and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes or so, to soften.
- Melt butter in a medium skillet, over medium heat. Add the crushed corn flakes and sugar. Stir to combine. Fry mixture for 5 minutes, stirring constantly, until cereal is golden-brown. *Be careful not to burn. It may take less than 5 minutes*
- Take a 9×13 baking dish and spread 1/3 of the corn flakes mixture into the bottom of pan. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, add the softened vanilla ice cream and cool whip. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Using a spatula, stir and mix well to combine. Spread ice cream mixture over the top of the corn flake mixture in the bottom of the pan.
- Spread the remaining corn flake mixture evenly over the ice cream. Drizzle the honey over the top. Cover pan, and place in freezer. Freeze ice cream for at least 6 hours, or overnight.
- Cut into squares and serve with drizzles of chocolate syrup and caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top. Enjoy!