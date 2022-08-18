Fro-Yo Pops
Ingredients
- 2 cups yogurt
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup strawberry jam
- 1 Tbsp water
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix honey, yogurt, and vanilla extract together well.
- In a small bowl, mix strawberry jam with water and set aside.
- To a popsicle mold, pour in some of the yogurt.
- Add a layer of jam, pressing it down slightly.
- Follow with another layer of yogurt, then jam, until the molds are almost filled, ending with the yogurt layer.
- Add popsicle sticks and freeze for at least 3 hours or until completely frozen.
