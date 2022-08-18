iHeartRadio
Fro-Yo Pops

Ingredients

  • 2 cups yogurt 
  • 1/4 cup honey 
  • 1 tsp vanilla 
  • 1 cup strawberry jam 
  • 1 Tbsp water

Instructions

  1. In a bowl, mix honey, yogurt, and vanilla extract together well.
  2. In a small bowl, mix strawberry jam with water and set aside.
  3. To a popsicle mold, pour in some of the yogurt.
  4. Add a layer of jam, pressing it down slightly.
  5. Follow with another layer of yogurt, then jam, until the molds are almost filled, ending with the yogurt layer.
  6. Add popsicle sticks and freeze for at least 3 hours or until completely frozen.
