“Healthier” 2 Bite Brownies
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cupscooked quinoa around 1 cup dry
- 1 cupcocoa
- 4eggs
- 4 tbscanola oil
- 1 1/2 tspvanilla extract
- 1 1/2 tspmint extract (optional) If not using, another 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1 cupsugar Can be reduced
- 1/4 cupchocolate chips
- 1/2 cupmilk
- 2 tsp baking powder
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pre heat oven to 350F and lightly grease 2 mini muffin tins.
- Add all ingredients to the bowl of a food processor and blitz until smooth. If you do not have a food processor just mix all of the ingredients in a bowl. No biggie, you will just get a bit more texture from the quinoa.
- Spoon the batter into the muffin moulds, filling almost to the top.
- Place muffin trays into the oven and bake for 18 minutes. You can check your doneness by inserting a wooden toothpick or skewer into the centre of the brownie and it should come out 90% clean. If using full size muffin tins I would suggest baking for 23-25 minutes.
- Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the pan and then place on cooling rack to cool fully!
- These are super fun! Hope you enjoy them 🙂