“Healthier” 2 Bite Brownies

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cupscooked quinoa around 1 cup dry 
  • 1 cupcocoa
  • 4eggs
  • 4 tbscanola oil 
  • 1 1/2 tspvanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 tspmint extract (optional) If not using, another 1 1/2 tsp vanilla 
  • 1 cupsugar Can be reduced
  • 1/4 cupchocolate chips 
  • 1/2 cupmilk 
  • 2 tsp baking powder 

 

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Pre heat oven to 350F and lightly grease 2 mini muffin tins. 
  2. Add all ingredients to the bowl of a food processor and blitz until smooth. If you do not have a food processor just mix all of the ingredients in a bowl. No biggie, you will just get a bit more texture from the quinoa. 
  3. Spoon the batter into the muffin moulds, filling almost to the top. 
  4. Place muffin trays into the oven and bake for 18 minutes. You can check your doneness by inserting a wooden toothpick or skewer into the centre of the brownie and it should come out 90% clean. If using full size muffin tins I would suggest baking for 23-25 minutes. 
  5. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the pan and then place on cooling rack to cool fully!
  6. These are super fun! Hope you enjoy them 🙂
