Ice Cream Bread
Ingredients
- 2 cups ice cream softened
- 1 1/2 cup self-rising flour
- 1/2 cup rainbow sprinkles
- 1/2 cup addins optional
Instructions
- Remove Ice cream from the freezer and let warm up to very soft serve consistency.
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray a 9×5 bread pan with pan spray, set it aside.
- Once you have your ice cream to a very soft serve consistency add the ice cream to a bowl. Stir the flour into the ice cream until well combined.
- Pour the mixture into the bread pan and spread it so the top is flat.
- Top it off with the sprinkles.
- Bake it for 40-45 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean when stuck into the middle of the bread.
- Allow the bread to cool on a cooling rack for 10-15 minutes.
- Slice the bread and for an extra treat serve it with your favorite ice cream
-
Pull-Apart Roasted Garlic Pizza SlidersRecipe time! These Pull-Apart Roasted Garlic Pizza Sammies are a MUST MAKE! So so good!
-
Cheesy Chicken MeatballsWhen you want alllll the comfort food in a lightened up way dive into a bowl of these Cheeeesy Chicken Meatballs or put them over any pasta you like!
-
Blended Baked OatsLike a quick bowl of oatmeal, but more like cake? Yes please! 😀 Check out this Blended Baked Oats recipe!
-
Pumpkin KegThe best way to drink wine on Halloween weekend? From a pumpkin keg of course! 😂 Watch!
-
Pumpkin Spice White RussianIt’s 5 o’clock somewhere! This is the ULTIMATE October cocktail recipe that’s like dessert in a glass!
-
Olive Garden Copycat Breadsticks and SoupAnyone else miss The Olive Garden? 😭 Well now you can have those iconic breadsticks anytime you want with this insanely good Olive Garden Copycat recipe!
-
No Bake Pumpkin PieAfter missing out on Thanksgiving last year are you going all out this year?? You might want to add this Pumpkin pie/cheesecake hybrid to the dessert table! I’m so THANKFUL I found this recipe!
-
Quinoa Apple Cheddar SoupI LOVE soup season & apple season! Those two collide in this recipe for Quinoa Cheddar Apple Soup. It’s blended so you don’t even know the quinoa is in there, but its packed with protein! My teenagers loved this soup!
-
Skor Caramel Apple DipApple picking season is here! Time to make the BEST apple dessert ever! Skor Caramel Apple Dip for the win.