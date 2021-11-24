iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram
10030
Sms*

static urls

Ice Cream Bread

Ingredients

  • 2 cups ice cream softened
  • 1 1/2 cup self-rising flour
  • 1/2 cup rainbow sprinkles
  • 1/2 cup addins optional

 

Instructions

  1. Remove Ice cream from the freezer and let warm up to very soft serve consistency.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray a 9×5 bread pan with pan spray, set it aside.
  3. Once you have your ice cream to a very soft serve consistency add the ice cream to a bowl. Stir the flour into the ice cream until well combined.
  4. Pour the mixture into the bread pan and spread it so the top is flat.
  5. Top it off with the sprinkles.
  6. Bake it for 40-45 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean when stuck into the middle of the bread.
  7. Allow the bread to cool on a cooling rack for 10-15 minutes.
  8. Slice the bread and for an extra treat serve it with your favorite ice cream
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021 (2)

    Pull-Apart Roasted Garlic Pizza Sliders

    Recipe time! These Pull-Apart Roasted Garlic Pizza Sammies are a MUST MAKE! So so good!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021 (1)

    Cheesy Chicken Meatballs

    When you want alllll the comfort food in a lightened up way dive into a bowl of these Cheeeesy Chicken Meatballs or put them over any pasta you like!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_Blended_Oats_Thumbnail

    Blended Baked Oats

    Like a quick bowl of oatmeal, but more like cake? Yes please! 😀 Check out this Blended Baked Oats recipe!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021

    Pumpkin Keg

    The best way to drink wine on Halloween weekend? From a pumpkin keg of course! 😂 Watch!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_Pumpkin_Spiced_White_Russian

    Pumpkin Spice White Russian

    It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! This is the ULTIMATE October cocktail recipe that’s like dessert in a glass!
  • 2021-10-15_Angies_Fav_Things_THUMB

    Olive Garden Copycat Breadsticks and Soup

    Anyone else miss The Olive Garden? 😭 Well now you can have those iconic breadsticks anytime you want with this insanely good Olive Garden Copycat recipe!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021 no bake

    No Bake Pumpkin Pie

    After missing out on Thanksgiving last year are you going all out this year?? You might want to add this Pumpkin pie/cheesecake hybrid to the dessert table! I’m so THANKFUL I found this recipe!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021_quinoa_soup

    Quinoa Apple Cheddar Soup

    I LOVE soup season & apple season! Those two collide in this recipe for Quinoa Cheddar Apple Soup. It’s blended so you don’t even know the quinoa is in there, but its packed with protein! My teenagers loved this soup!
  • angiesfav

    Skor Caramel Apple Dip

    Apple picking season is here! Time to make the BEST apple dessert ever! Skor Caramel Apple Dip for the win.
5