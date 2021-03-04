iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-9°C
Instagram
10030
Sms*

static urls

Ice Cream Tacos

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tbsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 c. sugar
  • 2 c. chocolate chips
  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 3 Small flour tortillas
  • 1/4 c. rainbow sprinkles
  • vanilla ice cream
  • Caramel


DIRECTIONS

  1. Make cinnamon sugar: On a small plate, combine cinnamon and sugar and mix until fully combined.
  2. Melt chocolate chips over a double boiler until smooth, then set aside.
  3. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat butter. Add tortillas and sauté, one at a time, until golden and crisp, 2 minutes per side. Dredge both sides of the tortilla in cinnamon sugar.
  4. Shape the tortillas: Fold tortillas in half and dip the outer edges in melted chocolate, then dip in sprinkles. Flip over a muffin tin and stand the tortillas upright. Let sit until chocolate is hardened, about 10 minutes.
  5. Fill each taco with 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream and top with caramel. Freeze until hard, at least 30 minutes.