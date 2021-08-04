iHeartRadio
Keto Chips and Guacamole

Chips:

  • One cup blanched almond flour
  • Two cups shredded mozzarella
  • Seasonings of choice


Guacamole:

  • 2 avocados
  • Lime
  • Salt and pepper 
  • All Mashed up

Directions

  1. Start with almond flour and seasonings in a large mixing bowl.
  2. Microwave mozzarella cheese for 1.5-2 mins, until warm and melted.
  3. Pour the melted cheese on the almond flour and mix well, until a thick dough forms.
  4. Transfer the ball of dough onto a large sheet of parchment paper and flatten it. Place the second sheet of parchment paper over the top and press down. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough until about 1/4 inch thick.
  5. Use a pizza cutter to cut out small triangular shapes. Place the tortilla chips on a lined baking sheet at 350 and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown around the edges. Allow cooling on the baking sheet completely. Serve with guac!
3