Keto Chips and Guacamole
Chips:
- One cup blanched almond flour
- Two cups shredded mozzarella
- Seasonings of choice
Guacamole:
- 2 avocados
- Lime
- Salt and pepper
- All Mashed up
Directions
- Start with almond flour and seasonings in a large mixing bowl.
- Microwave mozzarella cheese for 1.5-2 mins, until warm and melted.
- Pour the melted cheese on the almond flour and mix well, until a thick dough forms.
- Transfer the ball of dough onto a large sheet of parchment paper and flatten it. Place the second sheet of parchment paper over the top and press down. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough until about 1/4 inch thick.
- Use a pizza cutter to cut out small triangular shapes. Place the tortilla chips on a lined baking sheet at 350 and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown around the edges. Allow cooling on the baking sheet completely. Serve with guac!
-
Watermelon Strawberry Fruit PopsThe ultimate summer treat! These Watermelon Strawberry Popsicles are super cute, healthy and satisfy your sweet tooth!
-
Quiche Stuffed Breakfast BagelCheck out this hack! This Quiche Stuffed Breakfast Bagel is the ultimate all-in-one breakfast hybrid!
-
Foil Pack French Dip SandwichesAt the cottage, campsite, BBQ, or at home.. these yummy Foil Pack French Dip sandwiches will please the crowd!
-
Armadillo EggsWhat is an Armadillo Egg? Maybe a great Father’s Day dinner idea, or something to add to your summer menu! They’re delicious.. Watch!
-
Grilled Caesar SaladMaybe because of the HUMID temps this week, I received a surprising number of messages asking for this viral GRILLED Caesar Salad recipe from last summer! So, here you go! The perfect BBQ side dish!
-
-
Sweet and Sour ChickenThis Sweet and Sour Chicken recipe is two things. 1. SO freaking YUMMY. 👌🏻 2. The perfect way to troll Stuntman Stu in 3..... 2..... 1..... 😜🤣 Watch!
-
Sweet and Savoury Crusty SnacksThis week we turned something my family never eats... into a delicious snack they devoured! Is your freezer full of these? Hate wasting food? Might work for you too! Watch!
-
Pretzel Chicken, Bacon and Avacado SaladIf you think salads are boring you might be doing it wrong! 😂 With a little effort and creativity, salads don’t suck! I promise this Pretzel Chicken With Bacon and Avacado salad, is a dinner hero! (Watch for the “kid hack” at the end!)