Maple Bacon Monkey Bread
Ingredients:
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat the inside of a 9-inch fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®) with cooking spray.
- Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels; crumble and remove extra fat.
- Melt margarine in a small saucepan over medium heat; stir in brown sugar and maple syrup. Bring mixture to a boil; cook and stir until mixture begins to foam, about 1 minute. Remove saucepan from heat.
- Mix white sugar and cinnamon in a resealable plastic bag; add 6 to 8 biscuit pieces at a time and shake until well coated. Pour any remaining sugar-cinnamon mixture into brown sugar mixture. Place saucepan over medium heat and cook and stir until sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Sprinkle 1/4 the bacon pieces in the bottom of the tube pan; pour in about 1/4 the brown sugar mixture. Arrange 1 layer of biscuit pieces in the tube pan; sprinkle in 1/4 the bacon pieces. Drizzle about 1/4 the brown sugar mixture over the biscuit pieces. Continue layering until all the ingredients are used, ending with a drizzle of brown sugar mixture.
- Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are cooked through, about 35 minutes. Allow to cool in pan, 10 to 20 minutes; invert onto a serving plate.