Maple Salmon Poke Bowls
Ingredients
SPICY MAPLE SAUCE
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup hoisin sauce
- 1/2 cup rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp sambal oelek
- 1/4 cup maple syrup (preferably amber syrup for its rich flavour)
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1/4 cup toasted sesame oil
- Salt and pepper
POKE BOWLS
- 2 cups jasmine rice
- 1 lb fresh salmon, cut into cubes
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- 1 mango, diced
- 1 red pepper, julienned
- 2 ripe avocados, sliced
- 1/2 cucumber, julienned
- 2 carrots, julienned
- 4 green onions, minced
- 1/4 red cabbage, shredded
Method
SPICY MAPLE SAUCE
- Combine all sauce ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
POKE BOWLS
- Cook the rice according to package instructions. Allow to temper.
- Place salmon cubes into a mixing bowl with the sauce, stirring gently to coat. Let them macerate 15 minutes.
- In a frying pan, toast the sesame seeds dry for 2 – 3 minutes until golden brown and fragrant. Reserve.
- Divide the cooked rice into four serving bowls. Place salmon cubes in the centre of each, on top of the rice. Arrange the rest of the ingredients nicely around the salmon and sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds. Garnish with a light splash of sauce and serve immediately.