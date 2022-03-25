iHeartRadio
Melted cheese sandwich wrap

Ingredients 

  • 4 slices cheese, such as cheddar or Colby-Jack 
  • Assorted sandwich fillings of choice 

 

Instructions 

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Arrange the four cheese slices on the parchment paper so that they form a large square but are not overlapping.
  3. Bake the cheese until it is bubbling and slightly toasted around the edges, about 8 minutes.
  4. Remove the cheese from the oven, let it cool for 2 minutes, then add your sandwich fillings of choice to the bottom third of the square. Beginning at the bottom, tightly roll the cheese up and over the fillings. Using a serrated knife, slice the wrap in half and serve immediately.
