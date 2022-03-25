Melted cheese sandwich wrap
Ingredients
- 4 slices cheese, such as cheddar or Colby-Jack
- Assorted sandwich fillings of choice
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Arrange the four cheese slices on the parchment paper so that they form a large square but are not overlapping.
- Bake the cheese until it is bubbling and slightly toasted around the edges, about 8 minutes.
- Remove the cheese from the oven, let it cool for 2 minutes, then add your sandwich fillings of choice to the bottom third of the square. Beginning at the bottom, tightly roll the cheese up and over the fillings. Using a serrated knife, slice the wrap in half and serve immediately.
