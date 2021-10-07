No Bake Pumpkin Pie

(NOTE: This recipe makes 2 standard pies or one deep dish pie in a spring form pan)

Ingredients

2 cup canned pumpkin puree

½ cup sugar

8 ounces cream cheese softened

16 ounces Cool Whip

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 (3.4 ounce) box instant vanilla pudding

1 cup milk

2 pre-made crusts (or make your own from graham crumbs if making 1 deep dish pie)

Instructions:

Make your own graham pie crust or to your pre-made crusts add:

Bottom Layer:

Add cream cheese, sugar, and one 8-ounce tub of whipped cream in a bowl and blend well with a hand mixer. Fill your pre-made crusts evenly with this mix.

Middle Layer

Mix pudding and milk and stir until thick. Add 2 cups canned pumpkin. Add pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Stir until blended. Pour on top of the cheesecake layer.

Top Layer

Top evenly with Cool Whip and sprinkle with spices. Refrigerate for at least an hour before eating so pie has time to set completely.

Notes

TIP: Watch out when you are at the grocery store that you buy pure pumpkin purée and not canned pumpkin pie filling.

TIP: Make sure your cream cheese is at room temperature so that it blends well and doesn’t leave lumps in your mixture.

TIP: Sprinkle a little pumpkin spice on top of the Cool Whip to add a little extra flavor.

TIP: As hard as it may be to wait, don’t skip the chilling stage as the pie needs time to set.