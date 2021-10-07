No Bake Pumpkin Pie
(NOTE: This recipe makes 2 standard pies or one deep dish pie in a spring form pan)
Ingredients
- 2 cup canned pumpkin puree
- ½ cup sugar
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 16 ounces Cool Whip
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 (3.4 ounce) box instant vanilla pudding
- 1 cup milk
- 2 pre-made crusts (or make your own from graham crumbs if making 1 deep dish pie)
Instructions:
Make your own graham pie crust or to your pre-made crusts add:
Bottom Layer:
- Add cream cheese, sugar, and one 8-ounce tub of whipped cream in a bowl and blend well with a hand mixer.
- Fill your pre-made crusts evenly with this mix.
Middle Layer
- Mix pudding and milk and stir until thick.
- Add 2 cups canned pumpkin.
- Add pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Stir until blended.
- Pour on top of the cheesecake layer.
Top Layer
- Top evenly with Cool Whip and sprinkle with spices.
- Refrigerate for at least an hour before eating so pie has time to set completely.
Notes
TIP: Watch out when you are at the grocery store that you buy pure pumpkin purée and not canned pumpkin pie filling.
TIP: Make sure your cream cheese is at room temperature so that it blends well and doesn’t leave lumps in your mixture.
TIP: Sprinkle a little pumpkin spice on top of the Cool Whip to add a little extra flavor.
TIP: As hard as it may be to wait, don’t skip the chilling stage as the pie needs time to set.