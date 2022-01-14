iHeartRadio
Nutella Hot Chocolate

(This recipe makes two mugs)

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 tbsp. Nutella
  • 2 cup milk (any kind)

optional toppings: whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate syrup, chocolate shavings

 

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat milk in a small saucepan over medium-high heat until steaming (not boiling), stirring occasionally.
  2. Add in the Nutella, and whisk until dissolved.
  3. Serve immediately, either plain or with your desired toppings.

**Add a shot of Baileys or Frangelico for an adult version**

