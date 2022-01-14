Nutella Hot Chocolate
(This recipe makes two mugs)
INGREDIENTS
- 4 tbsp. Nutella
- 2 cup milk (any kind)
optional toppings: whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate syrup, chocolate shavings
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat milk in a small saucepan over medium-high heat until steaming (not boiling), stirring occasionally.
- Add in the Nutella, and whisk until dissolved.
- Serve immediately, either plain or with your desired toppings.
**Add a shot of Baileys or Frangelico for an adult version**
