Olive Garden Copycat Breadsticks and Soup
Olive Garden Copycat Breadsticks
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups very warm water
- 1 packet instant yeast
- 2 tablespoons honey - or sugar
- 3-4 cups flour - more for kneading
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 teaspoons salt
- 6 tablespoons salted butter - melted, see note
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a large bowl (or the bowl of a stand mixer) stir together water, yeast, and honey (or sugar). Rest for 10 minutes to let the yeast activate. It should rise and foam.
- Stir in 2 cups flour, olive oil, and salt.
- Gradually mix in more flour (1 1/2-2 cups) until you have a soft, shaggy dough.
- With flour-dusted hands, transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead for 2-3 minutes.
- Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a towel, and allow to rise for 10 minutes.
- Divide dough into two equal parts. Divide each half into two equal parts again. Continue to do this until you have 16 equal-sized pieces of dough.
- Roll each into a log about 10 inches long and place 2-inches apart on a greased baking sheet.
- Bake for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together melted butter and garlic powder.
- After 5 minutes, brush with half of the garlic butter and return to oven for 6-8 minutes until golden. (They will continue to brown a little more after you pull them out of the oven so don't over-bake them).
- Brush with remaining garlic butter and serve
- Freeze the cooked breadsticks. To freeze this easy breadsticks recipe, allow the bread to cool all the way to room temperature. Put them in a heavy-duty, airtight freezer bag. They will keep for about 3 months. Thaw at room temperature and then put in the oven at 350 degrees for about 5 minutes to toast back up.
Olive Garden Copycat Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Ingredients
- 3-4 boneless skinless chicken breasts - cooked and diced
- 1 stalk of celery - chopped
- ½ white onion - diced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- ½ cup shredded carrots
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 cups low sodium chicken broth
- salt and pepper - to taste
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 16 ounces potato gnocchi
- 2 cups half and half - see note
- 1 cup fresh spinach - roughly chopped
Instructions
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add celery, onions, garlic, and carrots and saute for 2-3 minutes until onions are translucent.
- Add chicken, chicken broth, salt, pepper, and thyme, bring to a boil, then gently stir in gnocchi.
- Boil for 3-4 minutes longer before reducing heat to a simmer and cooking for 10 minutes.
- Stir in half and half and spinach and cook another 1-2 minutes until spinach is tender. Taste, add salt and pepper if needed, and serve