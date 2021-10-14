iHeartRadio
Olive Garden Copycat Breadsticks and Soup

Olive Garden Copycat Breadsticks

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups very warm water
  • 1 packet instant yeast
  • 2 tablespoons honey - or sugar
  • 3-4 cups flour - more for kneading
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 teaspoons salt
  • 6 tablespoons salted butter - melted, see note
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. In a large bowl (or the bowl of a stand mixer) stir together water, yeast, and honey (or sugar). Rest for 10 minutes to let the yeast activate. It should rise and foam.
  3. Stir in 2 cups flour, olive oil, and salt.
  4. Gradually mix in more flour (1 1/2-2 cups) until you have a soft, shaggy dough.
  5. With flour-dusted hands, transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead for 2-3 minutes.
  6. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a towel, and allow to rise for 10 minutes.
  7. Divide dough into two equal parts. Divide each half into two equal parts again. Continue to do this until you have 16 equal-sized pieces of dough.
  8. Roll each into a log about 10 inches long and place 2-inches apart on a greased baking sheet.
  9. Bake for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together melted butter and garlic powder.
  10. After 5 minutes, brush with half of the garlic butter and return to oven for 6-8 minutes until golden. (They will continue to brown a little more after you pull them out of the oven so don't over-bake them).
  11. Brush with remaining garlic butter and serve
  12. Freeze the cooked breadsticks. To freeze this easy breadsticks recipe, allow the bread to cool all the way to room temperature. Put them in a heavy-duty, airtight freezer bag. They will keep for about 3 months. Thaw at room temperature and then put in the oven at 350 degrees for about 5 minutes to toast back up.

 

Olive Garden Copycat Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Ingredients

  • 3-4 boneless skinless chicken breasts - cooked and diced
  • 1 stalk of celery - chopped
  • ½ white onion - diced
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • ½ cup shredded carrots
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 cups low sodium chicken broth
  • salt and pepper - to taste
  • 1 teaspoon thyme
  • 16 ounces potato gnocchi
  • 2 cups half and half - see note
  • 1 cup fresh spinach - roughly chopped

Instructions

  1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
  2. Add celery, onions, garlic, and carrots and saute for 2-3 minutes until onions are translucent.
  3. Add chicken, chicken broth, salt, pepper, and thyme, bring to a boil, then gently stir in gnocchi.
  4. Boil for 3-4 minutes longer before reducing heat to a simmer and cooking for 10 minutes.
  5. Stir in half and half and spinach and cook another 1-2 minutes until spinach is tender. Taste, add salt and pepper if needed, and serve
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021 no bake

    No Bake Pumpkin Pie

    After missing out on Thanksgiving last year are you going all out this year?? You might want to add this Pumpkin pie/cheesecake hybrid to the dessert table! I’m so THANKFUL I found this recipe!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021_quinoa_soup

    Quinoa Apple Cheddar Soup

    I LOVE soup season & apple season! Those two collide in this recipe for Quinoa Cheddar Apple Soup. It’s blended so you don’t even know the quinoa is in there, but its packed with protein! My teenagers loved this soup!
  • angiesfav

    Skor Caramel Apple Dip

    Apple picking season is here! Time to make the BEST apple dessert ever! Skor Caramel Apple Dip for the win.
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_jales

    Cheesy Jalapeno Popper Sticky Buns

    This week’s recipe was a request from Mr. Picky Pants Stuntman Stu! 😂Check out these Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Sticky Buns! Perfect with a side of soup.
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_Grilled_Zucchini_Parm_Still

    Summer Fresh Grilled Zucchini Parm

    This week we’re holding on to summer with this light and TASTY Grilled Zucchini Parmesan recipe, that you can make on the BBQ, a grill pan or your stovetop!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_Fried_Ice_Cream

    "Fried" Ice Cream Dessert

    This “Fried” Ice Cream Dessert recipe will make you the hero of the next backyard BBQ! (My mama came over last night and she LOVED this!)
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021 (3)

    Keto Chips and Guacamole

    Love yummy snacks? This week I tested out Courtney Cox’s 3-ingredient Keto Chips & Guac recipe!
  • 2021-07-30_Angies_Fav_Things_THUMB

    Watermelon Strawberry Fruit Pops

    The ultimate summer treat! These Watermelon Strawberry Popsicles are super cute, healthy and satisfy your sweet tooth!
  • 2021-07-23_Angies_Fav_Things_THUMB

    Quiche Stuffed Breakfast Bagel

    Check out this hack! This Quiche Stuffed Breakfast Bagel is the ultimate all-in-one breakfast hybrid!
4