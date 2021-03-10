Pizza Pots
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup (dry) quinoa
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
- 2 (14-ounce) jars pizza sauce
- 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 2–3 cups of your favorite pizza toppings (pepperonis, diced green peppers, diced button mushrooms, and thinly-sliced red onions, whatever you like!)
- optional toppings: grated Parmesan cheese, crushed red peppers
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Cook quinoa in the chicken or vegetable stock according to package instructions.
- When the quinoa has finished cooking, fluff the quinoa with a fork. Then stir about 1/2 cup pizza sauce into the quinoa until evenly combined. Set aside.
- Lightly spray 6 large (10-ounce) oven-safe ramekins with cooking spray. Place the ramekins on a large baking tray.
- Spread about 2 Tablespoons of pizza sauce evenly over the bottom of each ramekin.
- Layer each with about 1/4 cup of quinoa, and spread with a spoon to flatten.
- Layer each evenly with pinch of shredded Mozzarella.
- Layer each with a single layer of pizza toppings.
- Repeat by layering each with another layer of sauce, quinoa, Mozzarella, pizza toppings, followed by a final layer of Mozzarella. The ramekins should be full but not overflowing.
- Transfer the baking sheet full of ramekins to the oven, and bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the ingredients are heated through. At this point, you can either remove the pizza bowls from the oven. Or if you’d like to get the cheese extra golden on top, you can turn the oven to “broil”. Then — keeping a close eye on the cheese so that it does not burn — broil the pizza bowls until the cheese is golden on top.
- Remove and sprinkle each pizza bowl with a pinch of Parmesan cheese and crushed red peppers, if desired. Serve immediately.