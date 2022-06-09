iHeartRadio
Choose your station
14°C
Instagram
10030
Sms*

static urls

Pretending I’m Vacationing in Italy Salad

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds (910 g) heirloom cucumbers, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds 
  • 8 ounces (225 g) fresh mozzarella, at room temperature, torn into bite-size pieces 
  • Kosher salt, to season 
  • 4 ounces (115 g) prosciutto, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 1 cup (80 g) loosely packed fresh basil leaves (torn if large)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh marjoram leaves (optional)
  • Olive oil, for drizzling 
  • Freshly ground black pepper and flaky salt, to season 

Directions

  1. On a medium platter, arrange the cucumbers and mozzarella and season with salt.
  2. Gently and evenly add the prosciutto and top the salad with basil and marjoram, if using.
  3. Drizzle a generous amount of olive oil (and balsamic if you like) over everything. Season with black pepper and a few pinches of flaky salt and serve. Enjoy!
7