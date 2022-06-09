Pretending I’m Vacationing in Italy Salad
Ingredients
- 2 pounds (910 g) heirloom cucumbers, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds
- 8 ounces (225 g) fresh mozzarella, at room temperature, torn into bite-size pieces
- Kosher salt, to season
- 4 ounces (115 g) prosciutto, torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup (80 g) loosely packed fresh basil leaves (torn if large)
- 1 teaspoon fresh marjoram leaves (optional)
- Olive oil, for drizzling
- Freshly ground black pepper and flaky salt, to season
Directions
- On a medium platter, arrange the cucumbers and mozzarella and season with salt.
- Gently and evenly add the prosciutto and top the salad with basil and marjoram, if using.
- Drizzle a generous amount of olive oil (and balsamic if you like) over everything. Season with black pepper and a few pinches of flaky salt and serve. Enjoy!
