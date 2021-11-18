Pull-Apart Roasted Garlic Pizza Sliders
Ingredients
- 1 head garlic
- extra virgin olive oil
- 1 (12-count) package dinner rolls, halved lengthwise
- 1 – 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce
- 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 3/4 cup shredded provolone cheese
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced pepperoni
- 3 tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature or melted
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
- 2 teaspoons dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1 pinch chili flakes
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400° F.
- Slice off the top portion of the garlic head to expose some of the cloves. Place the garlic on a piece of foil. Drizzle with olive oil, wrap it up, and bake for 40-55 minutes, until deeply golden and very soft.
- Meanwhile, place the bottom half of the dinner rolls onto a baking sheet lined with parchment. Top with pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, and then pepperoni. Sprinkle with half the parmesan. Place the top half of the roll over the cheese.
- Let the garlic cool, then squeeze the cloves out into a bowl. Add the butter, remaining parmesan, sage, basil, oregano, parsley, and chili flakes. Mash the cloves into the butter with a fork. Spread the butter over the top of the rolls. Cover the rolls and bake 10 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking another 10 minutes, until the cheese has melted.
- Brush with any remaining garlic butter, serve immediately!