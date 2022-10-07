Pumpkin Baked Brie
INGREDIENTS
- 1 puff pastry sheet, thawed
- 1 small wheel of brie cheese
- 1/4 cup pumpkin butter
- 1 cheese straw
- 1 egg white, beaten
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Unroll the puff pastry and roll it out.
- Center the brie on top of the pastry, then evenly spread the pumpkin butter on top of the cheese. Bring the corners of the puff pastry to the middle, gently pinching the edges to seal any openings.
- Cut 5 strands of twine about 1 foot long and laying them in a web pattern across the counter.
- Tie the opposite ends of the twine around the center knotting each one underneath then flip everything over so the neater side is on the top.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the egg wash. Lightly brush this onto the surface of the puff pastry. Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes.
- Once removed from oven, allow to cool for a few minutes, then carefully cut and remove the strings. To decorate, place a cheese straw in as the "stem," as well as a sprig of sage for a "leaf” if you like! Serve with crackers or crusty bread. Enjoy!