Pumpkin Spice White Russian
Ingredients
For the Drink
- 3 ounces 2 shot glasses good quality vodka
- 3 ounces 2 shot glasses pumpkin spice creamer
- 1.5 ounces 1 shot glass Kahlua
- Whipped Cream and pumpkin pie spice for garnish
For the Rim
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon sugar or sparkling sugar
- 3 tablespoons crushed graham crackers
Water or caramel sauce to wet rim
Instructions
- Mix the ingredients for the rim together on a shallow plate. Dip the edge of two glasses in water (or caramel) and then dip into the graham mixture. Press to coat. Set the two glasses aside.
- Pour vodka, creamer, and kahlua into a large cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake lightly until combined and cold.
- Pour into glasses and top with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.
- Enjoy!
