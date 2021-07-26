Quiche Stuffed Breakfast Bagel
Foil Pack French Dip SandwichesAt the cottage, campsite, BBQ, or at home.. these yummy Foil Pack French Dip sandwiches will please the crowd!
Armadillo EggsWhat is an Armadillo Egg? Maybe a great Father’s Day dinner idea, or something to add to your summer menu! They’re delicious.. Watch!
Grilled Caesar SaladMaybe because of the HUMID temps this week, I received a surprising number of messages asking for this viral GRILLED Caesar Salad recipe from last summer! So, here you go! The perfect BBQ side dish!
Sweet and Sour ChickenThis Sweet and Sour Chicken recipe is two things. 1. SO freaking YUMMY. 👌🏻 2. The perfect way to troll Stuntman Stu in 3..... 2..... 1..... 😜🤣 Watch!
Sweet and Savoury Crusty SnacksThis week we turned something my family never eats... into a delicious snack they devoured! Is your freezer full of these? Hate wasting food? Might work for you too! Watch!
Pretzel Chicken, Bacon and Avacado SaladIf you think salads are boring you might be doing it wrong! 😂 With a little effort and creativity, salads don’t suck! I promise this Pretzel Chicken With Bacon and Avacado salad, is a dinner hero! (Watch for the “kid hack” at the end!)
Gooey Oatmeal Chocolate Chip BarsIt’s been a week..... so today I’m sharing the recipe for these Gooey Oatmeal Chocolate Chip bars with a TWIST that makes them next level! Treat yo’self!
Thai Coconut SoupWhere are my Thai food lovers at?? 🙂 Even if you’re not that adventurous, this Thai Coconut soup is the easiest and tastiest meal to try! I hope you do! 👌🏻