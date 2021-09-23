iHeartRadio
Quinoa Apple Cheddar Soup

 

Ingredients

  • 1 onion chopped fine
  • 1 large apple peeled and chopped
  • 1 ½ cups cooked quinoa
  • 3 ½ cups chicken broth or vegetable
  • 1 cup unsweetened apple juice
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces cheddar cheese or Daiya 
  • 3 slices gluten free bread
  • 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
  •  Chopped Chives

 

Instructions

  1. Spray a large pot with olive oil and add onion and apple. Cook until the apple is soft, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add quinoa, broth, apple juice, thyme, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add all but ¼ cup of the cheese and cook over low until melted. Allow to cool slightly then working in batches, puree in a blender.
  2. Meanwhile, preheat the broiler. Spread mustard on bread and top with remaining cheese. Cook until cheese is melted and then cut into 1” squares.
  3. Ladle soup into bowls and then top with croutons and chives.
4