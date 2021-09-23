Quinoa Apple Cheddar Soup
Ingredients
- 1 onion chopped fine
- 1 large apple peeled and chopped
- 1 ½ cups cooked quinoa
- 3 ½ cups chicken broth or vegetable
- 1 cup unsweetened apple juice
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 8 ounces cheddar cheese or Daiya
- 3 slices gluten free bread
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- Chopped Chives
Instructions
- Spray a large pot with olive oil and add onion and apple. Cook until the apple is soft, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add quinoa, broth, apple juice, thyme, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add all but ¼ cup of the cheese and cook over low until melted. Allow to cool slightly then working in batches, puree in a blender.
- Meanwhile, preheat the broiler. Spread mustard on bread and top with remaining cheese. Cook until cheese is melted and then cut into 1” squares.
- Ladle soup into bowls and then top with croutons and chives.