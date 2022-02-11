Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownies
INGREDIENTS
For The Red Velvet Brownies
- ½ cup Countryside Creamery Unsalted Butter
- 1 cup Baker’s Corner Granulated Sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 ½ teaspoons red food coloring
- 2 teaspoons Stonemill Pure Vanilla Extract
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour
- 3 Tablespoons Baker’s Corner Baking Cocoa
For The Cream Cheese Swirl
- 8 ounces Happy Farms Cream Cheese
- 1 egg, room temperature
- ⅓ cup Baker’s Corner Granulated Sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line an 8 x 8 pan on all sides with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl combine the melted butter and granulated sugar. Whisk together until glossy.
- Add the eggs and whisk until it emulsifies and is slightly foamy, about 2 minutes. This will give you that nice crackly top.
- Add the vanilla extract and food coloring and stir to evenly distribute.
- Add the flour, cocoa powder and salt and mix until combined and no streaks of flour remain.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan, spreading into an even layer.
- Next, make the cream cheese swirl. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together until smooth and creamy.
- Drop the cream cheese mixture in large dollops on top of the red velvet brownie batter. Use a butter knife to make big swirls.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Allow to cool before slicing into 9 huge brownies or 16 smaller ones! Enjoy!