Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownies

INGREDIENTS

For The Red Velvet Brownies

  • ½ cup Countryside Creamery Unsalted Butter
  • 1 cup Baker’s Corner Granulated Sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 ½ teaspoons red food coloring
  • 2 teaspoons Stonemill Pure Vanilla Extract
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour
  • 3 Tablespoons Baker’s Corner Baking Cocoa

For The Cream Cheese Swirl

  • 8 ounces Happy Farms Cream Cheese
  • 1 egg, room temperature
  • ⅓ cup Baker’s Corner Granulated Sugar

 

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and line an 8 x 8 pan on all sides with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl combine the melted butter and granulated sugar. Whisk together until glossy.
  3. Add the eggs and whisk until it emulsifies and is slightly foamy, about 2 minutes. This will give you that nice crackly top.
  4. Add the vanilla extract and food coloring and stir to evenly distribute.
  5. Add the flour, cocoa powder and salt and mix until combined and no streaks of flour remain.
  6. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, spreading into an even layer.
  7. Next, make the cream cheese swirl. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together until smooth and creamy.
  8. Drop the cream cheese mixture in large dollops on top of the red velvet brownie batter. Use a butter knife to make big swirls.
  9. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Allow to cool before slicing into 9 huge brownies or 16 smaller ones! Enjoy!
