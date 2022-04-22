Rosemary Chicken Pitas with Honey Feta Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless skinless, chicken breasts (or thighs) cut into bite-size pieces
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic finely, chopped or grated
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary (or 2 teaspoons dried)
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 lemon wedges (quartered), plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 avocado, diced
- 4 slices cooked thick cut bacon, crumbled
- 4 fresh naan or pitas, warmed
- lettuce and tomatoes, for serving
Honey'd Feta Sauce
- 6 ounces feta cheese
- juice from 1 lemon
- 1 teaspoon honey
- red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh tender herbs, such as dill, basil, or parsley
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425° F.
- On a baking sheet, toss together the chicken, olive oil, shallot, garlic, rosemary, paprika, chili powder, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Add the lemon wedges. Bake 15 minutes, toss and bake another 5-10 minutes, or until cooked through. Switch the oven to broil. Broil 1-2 minutes, until the chicken chars on the edge. *Watch closely!
- Meanwhile, make the feta sauce. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Season to taste with chili flakes, then top with mixed herbs and a drizzle of oil.
- To assemble, stuff/spread each pita with feta, then add lettuce and tomatoes. Add the chicken, avocado, and bacon. Drizzle over more feta and additional herbs.