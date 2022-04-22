iHeartRadio
Choose your station
10°C
Instagram
10030
Sms*

static urls

Rosemary Chicken Pitas with Honey Feta Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless skinless, chicken breasts (or thighs) cut into bite-size pieces
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 shallot, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic finely, chopped or grated
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary (or 2 teaspoons dried)
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 lemon wedges (quartered), plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • 4 slices cooked thick cut bacon, crumbled
  • 4 fresh naan or pitas, warmed
  • lettuce and tomatoes, for serving

Honey'd Feta Sauce 

  • 6 ounces feta cheese
  • juice from 1 lemon
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh tender herbs, such as dill, basil, or parsley

 

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425° F. 
  2. On a baking sheet, toss together the chicken, olive oil, shallot, garlic, rosemary, paprika, chili powder, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Add the lemon wedges. Bake 15 minutes, toss and bake another 5-10 minutes, or until cooked through. Switch the oven to broil. Broil 1-2 minutes, until the chicken chars on the edge. *Watch closely!
  3. Meanwhile, make the feta sauce. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Season to taste with chili flakes, then top with mixed herbs and a drizzle of oil. 
  4. To assemble, stuff/spread each pita with feta, then add lettuce and tomatoes. Add the chicken, avocado, and bacon. Drizzle over more feta and additional herbs.
6