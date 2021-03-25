Sheet Pan Quesadillas
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 bell peppers, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 1/2 lb. ground beef or rotisserie chicken
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper
- 8 large flour tortillas
- 1 c. shredded cheddar
- 1 c. shredded monterey
- Sour cream, salsa, guacamole for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450°. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add bell peppers and onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside. Add ground beef to skillet (if using beef) and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until beef is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Drain fat, then stir in cumin, chili powder, paprika and season with salt and pepper.
- If you are using leftover rotisserie chicken just add that to pan with spices and mix together blending.
- On a sheet pan, place 6 tortillas around the edges of the pan so that about half of each tortilla hangs over side. Place another tortilla in the center to cover pan completely, then top with whatever toppings you choose… ie: ground beef, chicken, pepper and onion mixture, cheeses.
- Then fold each tortilla towards center and place another tortilla in the center. Brush top with melted butter. Place a second baking sheet on top of tortillas (to help quesadilla hold is shape!) and bake until tortillas are beginning to turn crispy, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cut into slices.
- Serve warm with sour cream, salsa etc..