Skor Caramel Apple Dip

Ingredients: 

 

Method:

Blend cream cheese and brown sugar together until smooth. Spread mixture onto a serving platter or dish.

Spread caramel sauce on top of cream cheese mixture and sprinkle with toffee bits. Chill in refrigerator. Serve with apple slices.

  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_jales

    Cheesy Jalapeno Popper Sticky Buns

    This week’s recipe was a request from Mr. Picky Pants Stuntman Stu! 😂Check out these Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Sticky Buns! Perfect with a side of soup.
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_Grilled_Zucchini_Parm_Still

    Summer Fresh Grilled Zucchini Parm

    This week we’re holding on to summer with this light and TASTY Grilled Zucchini Parmesan recipe, that you can make on the BBQ, a grill pan or your stovetop!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_Fried_Ice_Cream

    "Fried" Ice Cream Dessert

    This “Fried” Ice Cream Dessert recipe will make you the hero of the next backyard BBQ! (My mama came over last night and she LOVED this!)
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021 (3)

    Keto Chips and Guacamole

    Love yummy snacks? This week I tested out Courtney Cox’s 3-ingredient Keto Chips & Guac recipe!
  • 2021-07-30_Angies_Fav_Things_THUMB

    Watermelon Strawberry Fruit Pops

    The ultimate summer treat! These Watermelon Strawberry Popsicles are super cute, healthy and satisfy your sweet tooth!
  • 2021-07-23_Angies_Fav_Things_THUMB

    Quiche Stuffed Breakfast Bagel

    Check out this hack! This Quiche Stuffed Breakfast Bagel is the ultimate all-in-one breakfast hybrid!
  • MOVE_100_Angie-French_Dip (0-00-17-12)

    Foil Pack French Dip Sandwiches

    At the cottage, campsite, BBQ, or at home.. these yummy Foil Pack French Dip sandwiches will please the crowd!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021 (2)

    Armadillo Eggs

    What is an Armadillo Egg? Maybe a great Father’s Day dinner idea, or something to add to your summer menu! They’re delicious.. Watch!
  • MOVE_100_Angie's_Favourite_Things_2021 (1)

    Grilled Caesar Salad

    Maybe because of the HUMID temps this week, I received a surprising number of messages asking for this viral GRILLED Caesar Salad recipe from last summer! So, here you go! The perfect BBQ side dish!
