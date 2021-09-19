Skor Caramel Apple Dip
Ingredients:
Method:
Blend cream cheese and brown sugar together until smooth. Spread mixture onto a serving platter or dish.
Spread caramel sauce on top of cream cheese mixture and sprinkle with toffee bits. Chill in refrigerator. Serve with apple slices.
